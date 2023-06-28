Wednesday, June 28, 2023

JUNE 28, 2023 EDITION

 


“One ought, every day at least, to hear a little song, read a good poem, see a fine picture, and, if it were possible, to speak a few reasonable words.”


― Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

JUNE 28, 2023 EDITION

  “One ought, every day at least, to hear a little song, read a good poem, see a fine picture, and, if it were possible, to speak a few reas...