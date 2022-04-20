Reflections of a teacher and his student’s art: Kyle Vincent stands before a scratch-art bird in the upper-floor gallery at the Santaquin Chieftain Museum of History & Art. It is the morning before Easter Sunday. The art instructor is there to welcome guests as they arrive for an open house of early tours and sweets in celebration of Payson Jr High School’s second annual Art Showcase.
Fantastic mixed media work comprise this year’s exhibition, one which highlights the wholehearted talent of south Utah County art students and their skilled instructor.
The Art Showcase runs through May 18. Doors are open to the public on Mondays from 9 AM-12 PM, and on Wednesdays from 9 AM-12 pm and again from 4-6 PM. The Santaquin Chieftain Museum of History & Art is located at 100 South 100 West, Santaquin, Utah.
