Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

R. Verl Wall age 90, passed away April 23, 2022. Verl was born in Santaquin, February 23,1932 to Lionel and Edris Finch Wall. He grew up with 6 brothers and 2 sisters. At the age of 17 he lost his sight in a mining accident. That didn’t stop him. He learned braille, cane travel, and auto mechanics. He then traveled to Morristown, New Jersey to get his first guide dog. While there he met Rose Marie Thomas. They married on May 2,1953. The couple then settled in Sanatquin, Utah where they raised 4 children. Son, Joseph L Wall (Connie) of Mona, daughter, Rose Marie Larsen (Dennis) of Santaquin, son, Robert Verl Wall Junior (Laura) of Goshen, and daughter, Laura Louise Wall (Teri).
Verl ran the Conoco gas station and had an orchard on the old Wall family farm. He had 60 + years being in the fruit business. He worked a lot in the orchard. In 1988 he built a large garage with a cooler inside from where he and his wife sold local produce at their home for many years, Wall Brothers Apples and then later renamed Grandpa V’s Family Fruit Stand. The Family hung up their aprons at the fruit stand for the last time after the harvest of 2020.
Verl enjoyed camping, fishing, walking, and travel. He was always willing to tag along on any adventure. One of his favorite things was going to the gas station next door for coffee with all the guys.
Verl is survived by 3 of his children, Joe, Rose, and Rob. Grandchildren, Tracy (Aaron), Jeremy (Melissa), Kyler, Bryce, Kyle, Derrick (Taylor), Kelbie (John), and Cody (Hillary). Great-grandchildren; Atley, Bowen, Grady, Damon, Dawson, Skyler, Makayla, Tristan, Tayte, Max, Addilynn, and Harper. And his sisters; Thearl Park, Lazawn (Jack) Jarvis, and sister-in-laws Shawna Wall, and Julie Wall.
He was preceded in death by his, Parents, sweetheart Rose Marie Wall, daughter Laura Louise Wall and his brothers, Lionel Jr (Delores), Elfawn (Ruth), Venell (Eileen), Leon “Bud” (Betty), Oran, and Guy, also Brother in-law Boyd Park
Services will be held Saturday April 30, 2022 at 11:30 am graveside at the Santaquin City Cemetery. Family will greet friends at Walker funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson from 10:00 to 11:15 prior to services.
