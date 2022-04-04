Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Tommy Robert Tervort “Tom”April 6, 1949 - March 27, 2022
Tommy Robert Tervort, 72, passed away peacefully March 27, 2022 after a long and valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease (PSP). He was born April 6, 1949 in Payson, Utah to Glen and Nona Tervort. He was raised in Payson, Utah and graduated from Payson High School in 1967. He was a lifelong dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
In his younger years Tom was a standout athlete. He enrolled at Ricks College where he played football. This proved to be a blessing in Tom’s life as the experience turned him to the Lord and ultimately led to his decision to serve as a missionary.
He served an honorable mission in the Mexico City, Mexico mission. Upon returning home, he met and married the love of his life, Paula Stone. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 17, 1971. He graduated from BYU in 1973 with a Master’s degree in Psychology.
Soon after graduating from BYU he taught seminary in Ferron, UT and later in Nephi, Utah. His teaching and example impacted many. He then began a pursuit in business and sales where he found great success and continued to positively touch the lives of others.
He served in many leadership capacities as a member of the church including Bishop, Young Men’s President, Elder’s Quorum President, a counselor in the Utah Provo Mission and many other callings. In 2010 he received a call to serve with Paula as a Mission President for the Mexico City Northwest Mission.This was one of his life’s greatest highlights. He loved the missionaries and people he served. Missionary work was a true passion and he genuinely felt it a great honor to serve the Lord in this capacity. It brought him much joy and fulfillment.
Together, Tom and Paula raised 8 wonderful children. His family brought so much joy to him and will forever be his greatest legacy. He deeply loved his wife, Paula. He cherished time with her, setting aside every Friday as their day. They were inseparable. His example of love, determination, valiance, and faith will be forever remembered by those that knew him.
He is survived by his eternal companion Paula Tervort, 8 children Nathan Tervort (Christina). Ryan Tervort (Colette), Amy Taylor (Jamon), Jody Nielsen (Jared), Melissa Bailey (Brad), Andrea Brown (Aaron), Thomas Tervort (Kolbi), Daniel Tervort (Kailee). 37 grandchildren. Siblings: Eldon Tervort (Linda), David Tervort (Kathy), Teena Christopherson (Kevin).
