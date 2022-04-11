Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
MARION IRENE BUYS
Marion Irene Buys, 80, of West Mountain, Utah passed away on April 8, 2022, following a chronic illness. She was surrounded by loved ones at her passing
Marion was born February 19, 1942, the youngest and adored child of her parents, Lorin and Pansy Wilcock. She attended and later graduated from Payson High School and there met her lifetime companion, Ken Buys. They were married on March 12, 1959. Their marriage has lasted 62 years and was later solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple. Both Marion and Ken later served as temple workers.
Marion’s great love and legacy is her family. She and Ken had six children: Lori (Tom) Olsen, Pamela (Kim) Buchannan, Gordon Buys, Kristi Buys, Annie (Chanse) Valerio and Amberly (Dave) Gwin. Her legacy has extended to now include 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The profound influence she had on her grandchildren’s lives cannot be overstated.
In addition to her family, Marion loved people, had many friends and an almost encyclopedic knowledge of Payson, its people and history. She seemed to know everyone in town and always had a great story to tell. Other passions included a lifelong love of reading, doll collecting, the outdoors, travel and playing cards.
Marion worked for many years for the Department of Motor Vehicles, a graduate level course in how to be patient with others. If asked, she would find you a license plate that spelled out something easy to remember.
She was preceded in death by her parents, older siblings Dolores, Lorine and Joseph, a daughter, Kristi, and a grandson, Dustin Buchanan. She is survived by her husband, Ken, and her older sister, Patsy.
As a family we would like to express our appreciation to Curt and Colleen Sorensen for their many ministerial acts of kindness and service; also, the many Payson and West Mountain friends for lending a hand or just checking in. Finally, a special thanks to Bonnie Ballard Valdez, Marion’s wonderful Hospice Nurse, who went “above and beyond” in her loving care and support of Marion and the entire family.
Services include a private viewing for family and close friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah, followed by a graveside service, to which everyone is invited, at 11:00 a.m. at Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.