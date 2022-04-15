Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
James Craig Draper
James Craig “Dipe” Draper was born October 3, 1950 in Payson, Utah to Wendell James Draper and MaryLou McClellan Draper. He was the oldest child and had a special bond with his brother and sister.
Craig passed away, with his loving family by his side, on April 13, 2022 at the age of 71 in Payson, Utah, from the debilitating effects of dementia.
He lived in, and loved Payson his entire life. He met with his friends often to play baseball or basketball and he had a wicked 15-foot jump shot.
His schooling included graduating from Payson High School and then attending Dixie College and Brigham Young University.
From a very young age he enjoyed thoroughbred horse racing with his dad and Uncle Glade. He had a passion for the horses his entire life and passed that love down to his own children.
Things changed when he met the love of his life Annette Hone at the Saturday night bowling dance in Payson. They dated for 2 ½ years and were married October 29, 1971. A milestone was reached recently when they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were sealed in the Provo Temple on October 31, 1972. It was a blessing to become the parents of four children, Jeremy, Kara, Jesse and Kylee, and they are now proud grandparents.
He was a member of the Jaycees, and was involved in all volunteer projects to benefit the city and its citizens.
He worked at Geneva Steel until it closed and then he worked as a custodian in the Nebo School District and retired as the head custodian at the Brockbank elementary school where he made many friends.
Membership in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was important to Craig and he held many different positions throughout his life. He was right there to support any ward or stake assignments and was willing to assist his wife with whatever she needed for her callings.
Golf was a sport he enjoyed, especially in the later years and he loved the association he had with his golfing buddies. Thanks to them for making his life more fun.
Family was the most important aspect of his life. He loved each and every member. If the kids or grandkids were involved in sports or any other activity, they could be sure Craig would be there to support them.
People enjoyed being around him because of his calm demeanor and his friendly smile. If anyone needed anything, whether he knew them or not, he was willing to lend a helping hand. To be a friend and to have a friend is a blessing that goes two ways, and Craig had many.
Surviving him are his wife, Annette, his children, Jeremy (Holly) Draper, Salem, UT, Kara Bott (Don Rasmussen), Spanish Fork, UT, Jesse (Melissa) Draper, Toquerville, UT and Kylee (Craig) Marvin, Santaquin , UT, his sister Sandra (Reid) Nelson, Salem, UT, 16 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two grand-dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Scott Draper.
The family would like to express their thanks to ICare Hospice Care, especially Bonnie Ballard Valdez, Cory and Bert, and Dr. Garry Miller for his assistance through the years. Thanks to the Nebo School District employees who reached out. A special thanks to Darrell and Charlotte Johnson, Betty Ludwig, Chad and Tyler Hulet, Valerie Massey and Connie Fisher. You’ll never know how much you helped and the family wants to express their appreciation for all you did.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 6 – 8pm at Walker Funeral Home 587 South 100 West Payson, Utah. Additional viewing Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 at the 16th ward church 650 W 800 S, Payson, UT with the funeral to follow at 11:00. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com
