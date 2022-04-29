Meet Payson High’s New Head Football Coach: Arnold Ale

“PHS is very excited to announce that our new head football coach will be Coach Arnold Ale,” high school officials announced last week. Coach Ale (pronounced “Ah-leh”) comes to Payson High School from Los Angeles, CA, where he has served his community as the former head football coach and athletic director at Carson High School, among others. Coach Ale also has experience coaching at the collegiate and professional levels, having coached for Los Angeles Harbor College, Long Beach City College, San Jose State University, and the Cincinnati Bengals.
“Those of you with deep knowledge of football history will also recognize Coach Ale who, in college, started as a freshman for Notre Dame in 1988 to help them win the national championship and was the team captain and Hancock Bowl MVP playing for UCLA in 1991,” PHS officials added. “After college, Ale played for various teams in the NFL including the Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Seattle Seahawks. He brings to Lion football a wealth of experience not only as an elite player, but more importantly, as a highly successful and knowledgeable coach.”
He holds a master’s degree in exercise science and has over 20 years of coaching and teaching experience. During that time he has coached every position on both sides of the ball and at all levels of the game.
“Coach Ale’s knowledge of football is surpassed only by his deep commitment to develop his players into men of high character, high skill, and high grit,” said PHS officials. He focuses on his three core values of love, trust, and commitment. His proven track record of excellence, both on the field and in the community, has prepared him to take the helm of Payson Football and continue to lead us to new levels of greatness.
Coach Ale says, “I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank the Payson High School Administration for believing in me. I am truly honored to be chosen to represent PHS. I look forward to meeting with the team, parents, and the Payson community to share my vision for the football program moving forward.”
The entire Ale family eagerly anticipates putting down their roots in Utah. Arnold and his wife, Sive, are the proud parents of daughters, Imeleta, age 20, and Normalina,11, and sons Uiolevanuseaulaoleolo, 18, and Reuben, age 13. Imeleta is currently a freshman volleyball student-athlete at the University of Hawaii Hilo, and son Ui is a quarterback at Golden West Junior College.
“We are enthusiastic for the future of Lion Football under the leadership of Coach Ale. More information will be coming soon about the rest of the coaching staff as well as information for players and parents,” PHS officials remarked. “In the meantime, he plans to start working with the team as soon as possible. Please join us in extending to Coach Ale and his family a warm welcome into our community. Go Lions!”
#nfl #paysonhighschool #phslions #lions #harborhighschool #hawaii #hilo #goldenwestjuniorcollege
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.