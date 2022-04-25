Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
JOEL N JOHNSON
Joel N Johnson, age 56, quietly passed away on April 19, 2022, of a brain aneurysm after a four-week battle in the hospital. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, bishop, and friend to many.
Joel was born August 3, 1965 in Westminster, California to parents David and Kay Johnson. He was the second oldest of four boys. Joel grew up in the Salt Lake Valley during his childhood and teenage years. He was a curious, serious, and very adventurous boy (always looking for an open gate). He never had on clean clothes and was fascinated with anything that moved (birds, bugs, and pets). He often tumbled down the stairs, scraped his knees, and always needed a band-aid. He loved to take his brothers fishing and exploring.
Joel attended the University of Utah, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration. He was a hard-working and determined student. His entire family are loyal Ute fans.
Joel served a Samoan-speaking mission in San Jose, California for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He taught and served the Samoan community and developed a great love for the Polynesian culture. While there, he met his beloved Polynesian queen, Susana. After she also served a mission for the Church, Susana and Joel reconnected and were later married in the Oakland California Temple on December 17, 1988. Together they had three children—one son, Keller, and two daughters, Lynicia and Dailyn.
Joel landed his first job at IBM in Waterbury, Connecticut. Joel’s job transferred his family to Longmont, Colorado in 1993,where they settled for the next 26 years. He worked as a financial controller and business planning advisor. He trained, managed, and supported multiple finance teams. He was a dedicated IBM employee for 31 years. He loved IBM and enjoyed a fulfilling career.
Joel was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various callings throughout his life. He gladly served as a Scoutmaster, a Young Men’s leader, a counselor in the bishopric, a bishop in his home congregation, and a counselor in the stake presidency. Joel and his family loved living in Longmont and made many good friends while there. After their first grandson was born, Susana and Joel decided to move to Payson, Utah to be closer to family. Most recently, Joel served as a bishop in a married student ward at Brigham Young University. He loved working with young couples and enjoyed his time serving in this unique calling. He dedicated countless hours to serving people in the Church and influenced many peoples’ lives. Joel and Susana also served in the Payson Temple. They enjoyed attending the temple together regularly.
Outside of work and church, Joel had many hobbies. He was a gardener and enjoyed working outside, beautifying his yard. He was a great writer, documenting many significant events throughout his life and writing detailed journals for each of his children. He was a genealogist and persisted in completing his own family history work. He was a planner, scheduling many family trips. He loved to travel and go on road trips with his wife, Susana. The family cherishes many fun memories made while traveling over the years. He loved sports and enjoyed watching professional hockey, basketball, tennis, and football. He was a true Utah Jazz, Colorado Avalanche, and Green Bay Packers fan. He always supported his children at their sporting events. Most of all, Joel loved the great outdoors. He was an expert fisherman and would fish from dawn to dusk, if his wife allowed. One of his most exciting fishing accomplishments was catching a five-pound cutthroat trout at Strawberry Reservoir—a goal he had tried to reach since he was a young boy. He planned epic outdoor excursions every year to enjoy the beauty of the earth and spend quality time with his family and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and ICU staff of St. Mark’s Hospital for providing excellent and compassionate care for Joel throughout his extended hospitalization. Last, but certainly not least, we are eternally grateful to Joel’s best friend, Dr. Steve Aslami, who generously provided his medical knowledge, wisdom, love, and care to the family in our most difficult hours. We love you, Steve.
Joel is survived by his wife, Susana; children, Keller (Amberlee), Lynicia, and Dailyn (Storm); grandsons, Greyson and Kingston; father and mother, David and Kay; brothers, Jeff (Paula), Tyler (Gabriella), and Tony; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and friends.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse, 711 South 600 East, Payson, Utah. The viewing will be followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Payson City Cemetery directly after the funeral service.
