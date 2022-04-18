Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
NED DEUEL
After a life of service, Ned Lee Deuel, passed away in the early afternoon of April 15, 2022, in Payson, Utah.
He was born November 8, 1931, in Spring Lake, Utah, to Arthur Lee Deuel and Iris Moore Deuel. He attended schools in Spring Lake and Payson, graduating from Payson High School. Ned then served his country in the U.S. Army from August 1952 - August 1960.
Ned married LaJean Marie Thornton in American Fork, Utah, January 3, 1953; they were sealed together as a family October 6, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple. Ned and LaJean settled in Payson, Utah, where they brought up their five children: Myron, Gwen, Karen, Darwin, and Gerald.
After his military service, Ned worked for 28 years with the Utah State Highway Patrol. He also worked as a security guard at US Geneva Steel, and RV Technician, a school bus driver, a charter bus driver, and served as a Municipal Judge for Payson and Santaquin. He was a long-time member of the Payson Lions Club and served as President. He was known as THE “Tail Twister”. He also served as a District Governor.
When he wasn’t working or serving in community events, Ned enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, riding his horses, and gardening. His best days were spent with family whom he loved.
Ned is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as Cub Master, Scout Leader, Young Men Leader, and Ward Clerk.
He is survived by four of his five children: Gwen (Craig) Zeeman of Payson, Utah; Karen Stubbs of Chester, Utah; Darwin (Denelle) Deuel of Payson, Utah; and Gerald (Alisha) Deuel of Spanish Fork, Utah. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Mary Jane Roper of Coalville, Utah; and sister-in-law, Clea Combs of Kearns, Utah. He is preceded in death by his wife, LaJean Marie; his son, Myron Ned Deuel; his parents; and seven siblings (one of which was his twin, Nedra). Special thanks to Hearts for Hospice team: Kylie, Jaden, Amylee, Sarah and Brian.
Funeral services for Ned will be Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Payson 7th Ward LDS Church, 1138 East 100 South, Payson. There will be a viewing Thursday evening, April 21, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Family and friends may also visit at the church Friday morning, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery.
