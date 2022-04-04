Choralais Easter Concert To Make April 10 Return

“After a two year, COVID induced hiatus, Choralais is excited to present this celebration of Easter and spring,” organizers remarked while announcing the choir’s reconvening of a longtime tradition. The concert will take place on Sunday, April 10, at 711 South 600 East, Payson. It starts at 7 PM.
All are invited to come and participate in the concert. “Dress is casual, but feel free to gussy up if desired,” they added. All ages are welcome to attend.
The choir will provide refreshments afterwards for all those in attendance.
Admission is free.
