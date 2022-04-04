Monday, April 4, 2022

Choralais Easter Concert To Make April 10 Return

“After a two year, COVID induced hiatus, Choralais is excited to present this celebration of Easter and spring,” organizers remarked while announcing the choir’s reconvening of a longtime tradition. The concert will take place on Sunday, April 10, at 711 South 600 East, Payson. It starts at 7 PM.
All are invited to come and participate in the concert. “Dress is casual, but feel free to gussy up if desired,” they added. All ages are welcome to attend.
The choir will provide refreshments afterwards for all those in attendance.
Admission is free.



at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.  All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller Tommy Robert Tervort “Tom”...