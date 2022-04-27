Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Geneal Robbins Stickney
September 26, 1928 - April 25, 2022
On Monday, April 25, 2022, our loving sweet mother, grandmother, and great grandmother returned home to Heavenly Father, and to be reunited with her husband, Bill. We, as her family, were blessed to share her long life of 93 years. She was born on September 26, 1928 in Santaquin, UT to Wesley Burtis and Emma Jane Jameson Robbins. She married William David Stickney on August 27, 1949 in Santaquin, UT and were later sealed for eternity in the Manti Temple on September 17, 1960 and shared 70 years together. They were blessed with 4 children.
Mom was loving and giving to her family and others. She became a gifted homemaker and good cook. She taught us to work hard, help around the house and yard, and enjoy the feeling of a job well done. She enjoyed decorating and flower arranging. She made a difference in children’s lives when she worked as a teachers aid in Payson Middle School, assisting those children to read better. She had a kind and generous heart, and to us she was beautiful inside and out. Mom loved going camping. We have fond memories of many fun and eventful camping trips, plus other summer vacations. Our parents loved going to Arizona as snowbirds camping and enjoying time with dear friends.
She was always serving others by making cakes or casseroles for someone in the ward, or anyone who needed her help. She was a dedicated visiting teacher and served in Young Women’s as teacher and president. She enjoyed playing the piano for Relief Society for many years. Both mom and dad enjoyed serving as campground hosts at Koholowo Girls Camp for 4 years and were dedicated Provo temple workers for several years. Mom had a strong testimony of the gospel and of the Book of Mormon and loved her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Geneal is survived by her 4 children: Pat, Kent, Kathie (Scott) Berry and Colleen (Mark) Ainge. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters and a granddaughter (Brooke Alee Berry). She will be deeply missed by her 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. located at the Payson 15th Ward Chapel, 650 West 800 South, Payson, Utah. Family and friends may attend a visitation from 10:00-11:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the Santaquin Cemetery.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.