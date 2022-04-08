Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
November 1, 1938 – April 6, 2022
Roma May Fullmer, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away suddenly at the age of 83, on April 6, 2022, after a short and severe illness. She was relieved to return home where she could be surrounded by family.
Roma was born in Ruth, Nevada on November 1, 1938, the fourth of five children born to Mark William and Elizabeth Elaine Buckley Talbot. Shortly after, the family moved to the home where she was raised in Benjamin UT. There she grew up riding horses, while raising hell with her siblings on a 46-acre property and fishing pond. Many of these talents led her to become a Rodeo Queen. She attended the old Benjamin Elementary, and later graduated from Spanish Fork High School.
After meeting her sweetheart Maynard Dean Fullmer, the two were married on May 11,1955, in Payson, Utah, and would have celebrated their 67th anniversary in May. Together this fine couple raised three beautiful daughters: Barbara, Kathy, and Helen.
Roma loved to serve in her community, retiring from the state after serving kids for over 15 years. She also enjoyed dedicating her time to the Payson City Water Board, serving as an EMT on the Payson City ambulance, and as a member of the Jaycees service club. She was happiest spending time with family making memories at the cabin in Fruitland. She had many hobbies including crocheting, sewing, gardening, oil painting, bowling, shopping, her unrequited love of their cat Squeek, and feisty bird Pete.
She is survived by her loving husband, Maynard, daughters Barbara (Gary) Walton, Helen (Ron) Holt, 10 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren she loved and adored, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She also leaves behind a treasured sister-in-law Darlene Strickland, and her youngest brother Brent (Cherie) Talbot. She was preceded in death by her middle daughter Kathy Johnson, her parents Mark and Liz Talbot, brother Val, and sisters Nilda and Velma.
The family would also like to express sincere appreciation for Bonnie Ballard of ICare Hospice for her tenderness and compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m., in the Payson 1st Ward Chapel, 225 South 400 East, Payson. Family and friends may attend a short visitation from 9:30–10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
