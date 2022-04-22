Friday, April 22, 2022

Payson Power


 

A turn-of-the-century power project along 100 North in central Payson: The old Huish Furniture and Casket building (later, Dixons' Market), with its recognizable "COFFINS" sign, can be seen in the background, thus, the camera was aimed eastward along the north side of the street from about Main Street.

at

