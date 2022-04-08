Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Donald Stanley Gilson
Donald Stanley Gilson was born on February 11, 1924 in Eureka Utah to James Stanley Gilson and Helen Verda York Gilson. He grew up in Santaquin, Ut and served in the Navy from April 20, 1942 to December 27, 1945. During his time in the Navy, he served in WWII where he was stationed in multiple places throughout the US and worldwide including Trinidad, British West Indies, Puerto Rico and Georgetown British Guiana being some of his favorites. Upon returning, he married Thelma Pearl Topham on February 27, 1946. Together they enjoyed 73 wonderful years. He and Thelma had three sons; Dirk, Bret and Don. With their young family they moved to Ogden, Ut where he joined the Air Force Reserves to obtain his private pilots license.
He enjoyed a successful career at Hill Airforce Base working from 1947-1979. He worked his way from an aircraft mechanic up to the top as a logistics management specialist. Three of those years he and his family enjoyed working and living in France. While abroad he took the opportunity to travel extensively with his family throughout Europe. After a successful career of thirty three years, he retired from Hill Air Force base.
Throughout his life he found many ways to keep busy. He enjoyed wood working, constructing homes, Real Estate, being a tax agent, doing family genealogy and even became the President of the Jaycees.
In 1995 he and Thelma returned to Santaquin where they built their dream home and lived the remainder of their lives. Together they enjoyed good health, financial stability, rewarding friendships and good neighbors. He was an intelligent man, a loving husband and father, and lived a rich, full life.
Don passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday April 3rd.
He is survived by 2 sons, Dirk (Linda) and Bret (Penny), 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. He has 2 surviving brothers and 2 sisters (Margie, JN, VeOra and Richard).
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, his parents, sister, son and grandson.
A memorial service will be held at the Santaquin 2nd Ward Church (250 South 580 East) on April 30th, 2022, 1:00pm. Interment will be in the Santaquin Cemetery.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.