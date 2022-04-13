The old Star Theater on West Utah Avenue on a busy movie afternoon in the 1940s. The theater was located west of the historical I.O.O.F. (International Order of the Odd Fellows) lodge that is located at 36 West Utah Avenue. The theater has since been demolished and a parking lot occupies its present day place.
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Star Theater on West Utah Avenue
Star Theater on West Utah Avenue
The old Star Theater on West Utah Avenue on a busy movie afternoon in the 1940s. The theater was located west of the historical I.O.O.F. (In...
