Eva Coombs (left) and Hannah Jones Willey (right) were photographed while on break from their work at a clothing store on Main Street, Payson, likely in the Nineteen-teens. We are going off scant details, sans the signs on the building that point to their workplace as having been the city’s nascent JCPenney Co., which went by the Golden Rule Store for a time.
#sharethisphoto #savethisphoto #preserveourhistory #paysonutah #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle
#jcpenney #goldenrulestore
