Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Glenn W Jackson
Our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend Glenn W. Jackson joined his wife, other family members and friends in the care of the angels on April 22,2022 at his home in Santaquin, Utah from complications after an illness.
He was born 3/ 29/36 to Ray and Armelia Clay Jackson in Loa, Utah. He served in the U S Army from 3/11/ 55 -1/4/57 and married his sweetheart, Colleen Taylor on 12/17/55. They raised their family in Salt Lake City, Utah. His immediate family is son Steven (Margaret) Jackson, granddaughters Jaqulynn, Jenelle, Jerrica (Miranda), daughter Karen (Kyle) Cook, granddaughter Tawnee, great grandson Andrew, Jayden, great granddaughter Madalynn, grandsons Tyler and Cole, and daughter Teresa (Grace) Jackson.
He was preceded in death by: his wife Colleen, father Ray, mother Armelia Clay, and brothers Farrell, Alton Dale, and Karl, and grandson Eric Scott Hardy. Survived in life are his children, grandchildren, brother John (Judy) Jackson, and many nieces and nephews. Glenn enjoyed hunting , boating, fishing, and camping with all his family and friends. He was a man of many talents but most of all he had a huge heart! Always made others feel welcomed and loved! He was the first to stop and help out a stranger. He taught us all to be strong, loving and kind, to live life on your own terms. Thank you for all the wonderful things you taught us Dad! He will be missed this great man.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:45 til 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Santaquin City Cemetery. Services handled under the direction of Walker Funeral Home of Payson.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.