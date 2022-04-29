Friday, April 29, 2022

Support Local: Haven Barbershop


 "This is the man behind the Payson Chronicle, Mike Olson. I get to see him daily and hear his song of the day. I'm very lucky to have this location for my shop." ~ Jared Beddoes, Haven Barbershop, 145 East Utah Avenue, Payson, Utah


at

